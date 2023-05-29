argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) versus Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Head-To-Head Review

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

argenx has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -79.45% -35.36% -32.04% Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.60% -24.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares argenx and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares argenx and Compass Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 50.26 -$709.59 million ($9.29) -43.27 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.36) -8.47

Compass Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for argenx and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 1 17 0 2.94 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $454.24, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 196.72%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats argenx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

