Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

