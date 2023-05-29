Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

