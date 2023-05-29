Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.