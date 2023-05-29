Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $39.22 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

