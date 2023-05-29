Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.96 EPS.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter.
Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.5 %
BMO opened at C$114.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.88 and a 12-month high of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.