Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.06.

BMO opened at C$114.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.88 and a 12-month high of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

