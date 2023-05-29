Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 275.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $693,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

