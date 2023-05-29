Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $437,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

