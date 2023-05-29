Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,994 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $65.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

