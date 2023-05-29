Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,300 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 216,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 244.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 125.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

