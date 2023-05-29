Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 18,346 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,346 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.7 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.