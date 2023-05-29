Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 29,229 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in uniQure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in uniQure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.45 on Monday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

