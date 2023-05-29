Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,659 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Redfin were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

