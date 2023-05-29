Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,590 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

