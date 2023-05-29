Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

