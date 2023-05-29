Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sony Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $95.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

