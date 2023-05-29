Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $145.72 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.