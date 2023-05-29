Blair William & Co. IL Has $639,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

