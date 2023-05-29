Blair William & Co. IL Has $684,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MarketAxess by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in MarketAxess by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $279.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

