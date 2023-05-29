Blair William & Co. IL Has $854,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

