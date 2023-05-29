Blair William & Co. IL Has $862,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,088,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

NYSE:WH opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

