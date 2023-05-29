Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after purchasing an additional 674,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

