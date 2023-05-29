Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
AMJ stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.