Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

AMJ stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247.

