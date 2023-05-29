Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.9 %

TIXT stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About TELUS International (Cda)

TIXT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.