Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,483 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

