Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,891 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

NiSource Stock Down 0.6 %

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

