Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,991 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $38.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -78.28%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,710.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,948 shares of company stock worth $3,002,658. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

