Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,231 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

UAA opened at $7.11 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

