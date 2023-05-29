Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,083 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mplx were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

