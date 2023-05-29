Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.25 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $1,854,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

