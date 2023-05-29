Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
BYFC opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.