Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

BYFC opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

