Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $78.17

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $66.15 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

