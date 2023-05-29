Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fluence Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

FLNC opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.66. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

