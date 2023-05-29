Brokers Issue Forecasts for OptimizeRx Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

