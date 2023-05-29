Brokers Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $176.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

