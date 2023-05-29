Brokers Offer Predictions for KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KWE)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KWESST Micro Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KWESST Micro Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KWESST Micro Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

KWESST Micro Systems stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

