Brokers Offer Predictions for Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCVL opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.37 million.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

