Brokers Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

