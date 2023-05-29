Brokers Set Expectations for FMC Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $103.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

