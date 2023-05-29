Brokers Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.

TD opened at C$78.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.25. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.40 and a 12 month high of C$97.13.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

