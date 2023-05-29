C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 259,221 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.