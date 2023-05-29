C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
C3.ai Price Performance
NYSE AI opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.55.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
