Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 190,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $95.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,289. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

