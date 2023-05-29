Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.14.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$57.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.