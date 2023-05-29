Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CM. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at C$57.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$71.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 34,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

