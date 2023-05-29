Capital One Financial Weighs in on Antero Midstream Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE AM opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.