Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CPRI stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $330,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after buying an additional 248,608 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

