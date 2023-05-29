CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,205 shares of company stock worth $261,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 455.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 240,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.