Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $3.41 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

