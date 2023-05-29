CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %

CASI stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.